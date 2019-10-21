News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DT Maason Smith beginning to narrow the field

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

HOUMA, La. -- Louisiana's top-ranked 2021 prospect Maason Smith celebrated his 17th birthday in style, slicing his impressive offer sheet down to 10 in the aftermath of a visit to Baton Rouge for a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}